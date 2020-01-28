Otters to have 2020 preseason tryouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Evansville Otters will host a Frontier League preseason tryout Saturday March 21 at Bosse Field.
This workout serves as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2020 season. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.
Registration can be done online at http://www.ondeckbaseballlafayette.com/.
The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talents in front of Frontier League managers and coaches. The Joliet Slammers and Evansville Otters will be represented at the Evansville tryout.
“Joliet and Evansville both put great emphasis on these tryout camps,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said.
Registration fee for each player is $75 and players can register online at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.
Tryouts start at 9 a.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times CT).
Players from outside the area can find discounted lodging at Comfort Inn and Suites on the corner of Lynch Road and Highway 41 by calling and mentioning “otterstryout.” For more details about the hotel discount and to make reservations, call (812) 423-5818.
The rain date will be March 22 and if there is inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.
The Otters will also have a tryout in Allentown, Pa. Saturday April 4 starting at 9 a.m. from ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times ET).
“These tryout camps have been successful in previous years as evidenced by the signing of 13 players from these two preseason camps the last three years,” McCauley said.
The Joliet Slammers and Evansville Otters will be represented at the Allentown tryout.
That tryout is $100 per player and you can also register for that event at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.
The rain date for that tryout will be April 5 and if there is inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.
The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It operates mostly in cities that are not served by Major or Minor League Baseball teams and is not affiliated with either. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.
To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old.
Courtesy: Evansville Otters
