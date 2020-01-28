Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has approved a bill to require doctors and other health workers to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The measure sailed through the Senate on a 32-0 vote Monday. It heads to the House next. It's the latest in a series of abortion-related bills to surface in the Republican-dominated legislature in recent years. The bill's lead sponsor recently said he wasn't aware of any instances in which an infant was born alive in Kentucky from a failed abortion. He added that the bill is needed to “prevent it ever happening."