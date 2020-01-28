Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL SAFETY
Bill requiring armed school officers clears Kentucky Senate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation to require that police officers be armed when assigned to schools. The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House. The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law. That law did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers be armed. Under the new measure, at least one school resource officer would be assigned to each school campus.
SCHOOL CHOICE-KENTUCKY
School choice supporters rally for scholarship tax credit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — School choice advocates in Kentucky have renewed their push to create scholarship tax credits for private schools. The proposal continues to run into strong resistance from public school supporters. The state's governor, Democrat Andy Beshear, also opposes the proposal. The legislation would give tax credits to people or businesses donating to scholarship funds for special-needs children or those in low-income homes to attend private schools. School choice supporters rallied at Kentucky's Capitol on Monday. Speaking in favor of the proposal were Sen. Ralph Alvarado and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, both Republicans. Public school advocates say the tax credit would divert money from public schools.
ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Kentucky bill requires care for infants surviving abortion
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has approved a bill to require doctors and other health workers to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The measure sailed through the Senate on a 32-0 vote Monday. It heads to the House next. It's the latest in a series of abortion-related bills to surface in the Republican-dominated legislature in recent years. The bill's lead sponsor recently said he wasn't aware of any instances in which an infant was born alive in Kentucky from a failed abortion. He added that the bill is needed to “prevent it ever happening."
PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
Bill aims to move more people off assistance, into workforce
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Republican leaders have introduced sweeping legislation aimed at shifting more people off public assistance and into the workforce. The measure, introduced Monday, is designated a top priority as House Bill 1. House GOP leaders say it takes aim at a long-running problem _ the state's low workforce participation rate. The bill seeks to resolve situations that discourage some people from working longer hours or getting better-paying jobs because they can then lose public benefits.
LOTTERY CEO
Kentucky Lottery CEO to retire in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The president and CEO of Kentucky Lottery Corp. will be stepping down in March. Tom Delacenserie said in a statement that his retirement from the position will be effective March 6. Delacenserie took the role in 2017 and in that time span lottery sales increased from about $1 billion to more than $1.1 billion. The lottery broke sales records each year under his leadership, the corporation said. Funding for college scholarship and grant programs also increased from $247.7 million in 2017 to $272.7 million last year. Kentucky Lottery Chief Operating Officer Marty Gibbs will serve as interim president and CEO.
HIGHER EDUCATION-CHAIRMAN
New chairman chosen for Kentucky higher education council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has chosen a new chairman. He is Ben Brandstetter of Hebron. He replaces outgoing Chairman Sherrill Zimmerman of Prospect. Brandstetter is president of Brandstetter Carroll Inc., a national architectural and engineering firm. The council said in a news release Kimberley Halbauer of Fort Thomas was chosen as vice chairwoman. Halbaurer is a senior vice president and investment advisers executive for Fifth Third Bank. The council on Friday also extended President Aaron Thompson's contract for an additional 2 1/2 years, through June 30, 2023.