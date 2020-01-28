Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DOG KILLS INFANT
Police: Dog fatally mauls 1-month-old Indiana boy in home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a northwestern Indiana home after the infant's teenage brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting. The Journal & Courier reports police say an officer had to shoot the pit bull-terrier mix that attacked Julian Connell on Saturday to render medical aid to the dying child. Lafayette police say the baby's mother was at home when the pit bull mix began fighting with a beagle-mix dog. The teenage brother separated the two dogs, and police say that's when the the pit bull mix attacked the infant.
GARY SCHOOLS-GIFT CARD OFFER
Gary schools warned for offering enrollment incentives
GARY, Ind. (AP) — State officials have put the Gary Community School Corp. on notice for violating Indiana law by offering enrollment incentives last fall. According to Northwest Indiana Times, the district posted on its social media accounts offering $25 Visa gift cards to parents who referred students to successfully enroll in Gary schools. The posts said those students would also be entered in a raffle for an iPad. Indiana law prohibits schools who receive state funding from offering incentives with monetary value. The state board will review the district's social media posts as a part of the next routine audit of Gary schools.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-BAUER RETIRING
Ex-Indiana House Speaker Bauer retiring after 50 years
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana House Speaker Patrick Bauer has decided to retire after 50 years in the Legislature, ending the Democrat’s career known for his clashes with former Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and leading a five-week legislative boycott trying to block passage of a state “right-to-work” law. Bauer announced Monday he wouldn’t seek re-election this year in the South Bend district that he’s represented since 1970, making him the longest-serving member in the Indiana Legislature’s history. Bauer was House speaker for six years between 2002 and 2010. He was minority leader when Democrats went on a 2011 boycott to an Illinois motel, which blocked the “right-to-work” bill that year but Republicans passed it the following year
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-FIGHT-UNITE
Democrats' competing impulses: Should they fight or unite?
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic presidential race that started as a struggle between the activist left and the moderate wings of the party has become something far less ideological and more emotional as the first nominating contest has come into view. Now the Democrats are left to decide whether they should fight or unite. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have owned the fight side of the equation, while Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden have sounded a reliably more collaborative tone. Although Sanders narrowly leads a four-candidate pack heading into next week's leadoff caucuses, there is no clear trend to show whether fight or unite is winning.
INDIANAPOLIS-FATAL CLUB SHOOTING
Guard, patron die in shooting outside Indianapolis club
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a security guard and a patron died following an early morning shooting outside a strip club. Officers were dispatched to Pony Club Indy about 2:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot. Officers found a man shot multiple times outside near an entrance to the club and a second man dead in a car parked outside. WXIN-TV reports police say preliminary findings indicate the man found dead in the car was a club patron who had been causing trouble, and the man found critically wounded near the entrance worked security at the club. That man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PREGNANCY ACCOMMODATIONS
Indiana lawmakers consider protections for pregnant workers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More businesses would have to allow pregnant women to take longer breaks, do less physical work and take unpaid time off after childbirth under a proposal being considered by Indiana lawmakers. A state Senate committee voted 7-2 Monday to endorse the bill even though some business groups argued it wasn’t necessary and could lead to greater burdens on smaller businesses. The proposal would apply to businesses with more than 15 employees. The state health commissioner says such job modifications can help limit the number of premature births as officials work to improve Indiana’s infant mortality rate.
WIND ENERGY-TRANSMISSION
Missouri House passes bill targeting wind energy line
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led state House has voted against the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line. Lawmakers voted 118-42 Monday to prevent using eminent domain to acquire easement rights for the Grain Belt Express power line. The high-voltage power line is to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states. Missouri utility regulators granted approval for the project, which could let developers pursue condemnation if landowners won't sell easements. The bill to ban eminent domain now heads to the Senate, where it died last year.
FARMERS MARKETS-PROTEST ARREST
Prof arrested amid protest against white nationalism may sue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana University associate professor arrested last summer while protesting against a farmers’ market vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group has taken a step toward filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Bloomington. Attorneys for Cara Caddoo recently filed a tort claim seeking compensation of at least $500,000. That filing signals that she may sue over her July arrest at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market. The Herald-Times reports that Caddoo was arrested on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor trespass after holding a protest sign in front a vendor’s booth. Prosecutors did not charge her in that incident.