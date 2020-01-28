Kentucky Senate Bill 8 would require all school resource officers to carry firearms

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A bill filed last week in Kentucky would require all school resource officers to carry firearms.
Senate Bill 8 amends a previous law that did not specify whether or not resource officers had to be armed.
Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriffs Office tells us that last week’s amendment to Senate Bill 1 may affect some Kentucky schools but not in Daviess County.
Senate Bill 8 would require all resource officers to be armed.
Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public School officials say their resource officers already carry firearms. So there won’t be a noticeable change there.
However, as part of Senate Bill 1, the school safety and resiliency act, each and every school has to have its own resource officer. Major Smith says there is a caveat to that requirement. The bill states there must be an SRO in every school once “funding becomes available.”
“The ‘funding becomes available’ is the key. There’s no funding available that I’m aware of to the school system nor to any law enforcement agencies to provide these SROs above and beyond what we’re already doing and have a contract agreement with the school systems," said Major Barry Smith.
Owensboro Public School officials say Owensboro Police Department officers perform daily checks on each of their schools.
As for Daviess County Public Schools, Major Smith says there’s a resource officer assigned to Apollo and Daviess County High Schools every day.
