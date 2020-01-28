Kennell, Bradley host Valpo

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Bradley's Kennell has averaged 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Ja'Shon Henry has put up 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Freeman-Liberty has averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Mileek McMillan has put up 9.4 points.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 29.4 percent of the 143 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 37 over the last five games. He's also converted 74 percent of his foul shots this season.