Indiana faces tough test vs No. 24 Penn State

SQUAD LEADERS: Penn State's Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.7 points and seven rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 14.3 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and eight rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 25.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He's also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.