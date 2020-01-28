Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week three.
- Simon Scherry - Heritage Hills
- 28 points
- 6-10 from three-point line
- Deljuan Johnson - Madisonville
- 19 points, including 2 dunks.
- Kolten Sanford - Bosse
- 10 points to hit 1,000th career point
- Daymian Dixon - Henderson
- 19 points
- 66 percent from the field
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week three Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
