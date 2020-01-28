EVSC considers raising care rates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the agenda of Monday night’s EVSC school board meeting was a proposal to raise rates for the district’s childcare program.
That program is called Wee Care. An earlier proposal called for a rate hike up to $30 per week per family over current rates.
However, after hearing the feedback from district employees, that proposed rate increase has been dropped to $15 extra a week.
“Any increase in tuition rates for EVSC employees would change this program from a benefit to just another child care service, it would send the message that even when our leadership knows we don’t have the means they take from us anyway and the only thing being sustained around the EVSC is that the rich keep getting richer and the poor, poorer," said Megan Riley, an EVSC teacher. “I want everyone to know we’re important and deserve better.”
The board ended up voting to table a proposed rate increase for the district’s childcare program until the next meeting, which is in two weeks.
