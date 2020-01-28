EVSC announces change to how they run meetings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC school board announced that they will be changing how they run their meetings.
The public comment portion of the meeting will now be at the beginning instead of the end, giving the public time to comment before items are voted on.
They will also be scheduling town hall style meetings that will rotate locations to be responsive to parents and other members of the public who may have concerns.
We do not yet have a date for when those town hall style meetings will start. However, school board officials say they will begin in the near future.
