Evansville city council addresses conflict of interest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A conflict of interest is now on the books with a local non-profit leader who also serves as a city council member.
This resolution was addressed by Kelley Coures who works as Evansville's Director of Metropolitan Development.
Zac Heronemus was elected to serve Evansville’s 3rd Ward. This is his first term.
Heronemus recently took a new job as executive director of Aurora, a nonprofit that receives city money.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more commonly known as “HUD,” requires that any time there’s a conflict in the spending of their funds, the conflict has to be made public.
“So, there is a conflict of interest with him voting to approve allocation of funds and administering funds on the other side,” Coures explained.
“It is my intention to recuse myself from voting on any of the Aurora’s funds,” Heronemus stated. “However, I would like the opportunity to vote on the funding for other agencies.”
Heronemus also told council he spoke to the non-profit’s finance director and added all funds from the city go to caseworkers and/or direct services and that their spending does not come from the city.
“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback,” recalled Jonathan Weaver, an at-large councilmember. “There’s a lack of trust on how you can possibly stay on council or executive director of Aurora, I mean, a lot of people out there see this as a major conflict.”
“Well, considering this is the first time I’ve heard it, I don’t know how many people are really saying it or if that’s just a personal opinion there,” Heronemus replied.
The formality is now in the open as the council moves forward.
The next city council meeting is set for Monday, February 10.
