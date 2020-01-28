EPD pushes for harsher penalties for those who habitually resist arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is urging Indiana lawmakers to make harsher penalties for those who make a habit of resisting.
In Senate Bill 89, if a person has been convicted of resisting arrest three times, that person would be charged with a felony.
Resisting arrest is something that these officers see all the time. Just in 2019, the number of incidents where a person resisted law enforcement increased by 19 percent.
EPD says that’s not safe for anyone, which is why they support Senate Bill 89.
When EPD officers arrive on scene, they often expect the unexpected.
“I’ve had times where we chase guys, we catch them and they say they ran because they had a warrant," said Officer Matt Karges. “I chase guys, they’re throwing guns out of their pocket while we’re chasing them. We chase other guys that are maybe involved in a shoplifting.”
Officer Karges says he has seen an increased resistance to law enforcement over the course of his career.
“They just look at it as, okay, I can get a quick misdemeanor resisting if they catch me and that’s it. Or I can get away,” said Officer Karges.
Officer Karges voiced his concern about the issue in front of Indiana lawmakers at the statehouse last week. In Evansville alone, criminals resisted law enforcement nearly 600 times in 2019. That’s up 19 percent from the year before.
EPD’s biggest concern is safety.
“You’ve got policemen that are rushing to the scene help the other officers, I mean they’re driving there, what if they get involved in an accident? I’ve chased guys that were running from me that force their way into somebody’s home. This person is scared to death because somebody is, more or less, trying to break in,” said Officer Karges.
Senate Bill 89 would change what is currently a misdemeanor resist charge and make it a felony if the person has been convicted of it twice before. EPD believes it will increase safety and bring resist numbers down.
“We’re hoping those career criminals that know this law and that have been around the block a time or two, we’re hoping to eliminate that mindset of ‘I’d rather run and take my chances,'” said Officer Karges.
