EPD: Man tries to take boxes of steak and shrimp from casino restaurant freezer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is charged with burglary, theft, and public intoxication after police say he tried to take boxes full of meat from the freezer at the Kitchen Buffet at the Tropicana hotel.
It happened after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers say they were called to the casino property because Dale Cheaney was too drunk, and had been kicked out.
They say he returned and went inside the hotel kitchen.
Police records show witnesses told the arriving officers Cheaney was locked in the freezer, but the arrest affidavit shows officers found him hiding in a nearby office.
Police say there is surveillance of Cheaney taking boxes of steak, shrimp, and salami out of the freezer.
Officers say he was extremely intoxicated and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Jail records show Cheaney was booked just four days prior on a failure to appear charge.
Tuesday’s mugshot was not available, so we are using the one from Friday’s arrest.
