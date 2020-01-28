Eagles projected third in 2020 GLVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Baseball was projected to finish third in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) in the annual coaches poll Tuesday.
The Screaming Eagles, ranked 31st nationally in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll, completed the 2019 season with a 30-21 overall record and a 21-12 GLVC mark, placing sixth in the standings. They also tied for fifth in the GLVC Tournament last spring.
USI enters its 14th season under Head Coach Tracy Archuleta, who is 476-257 during his tenure with the Eagles. Archuleta also has led the Eagles to a pair of NCAA Division II championships and five NCAA II Midwest Region titles.
The 2020 season opens for USI February 14-15 with a trio of neutral site games versus Davenport University in Hoover, Alabama, and opens the GLVC schedule on the road at the University of Illinois Springfield March 7-8.
2020 Baseball Preseason Poll (First Place Votes)
1. Bellarmine 212 (11)
2. Quincy 202 (3)
3. Southern Indiana 186 (1)
4. Drury 180
5.Illinois Springfield 169
6. Maryville 159
7. Indianapolis 144
8. Lindenwood 143 (1)
9. Missouri S&T 117
10. Lewis 106
11. William Jewell 71
12. Southwest Baptist 70
13. McKendree 49
14. Missouri-St. Louis 47
15. Rockhurst 33
16. Truman State 32
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.