Eagles projected third in 2020 GLVC

Eagles projected third in 2020 GLVC
By Bethany Miller | January 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:44 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Baseball was projected to finish third in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) in the annual coaches poll Tuesday.

The Screaming Eagles, ranked 31st nationally in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll, completed the 2019 season with a 30-21 overall record and a 21-12 GLVC mark, placing sixth in the standings. They also tied for fifth in the GLVC Tournament last spring.

USI enters its 14th season under Head Coach Tracy Archuleta, who is 476-257 during his tenure with the Eagles. Archuleta also has led the Eagles to a pair of NCAA Division II championships and five NCAA II Midwest Region titles.

The 2020 season opens for USI February 14-15 with a trio of neutral site games versus Davenport University in Hoover, Alabama, and opens the GLVC schedule on the road at the University of Illinois Springfield March 7-8.

2020 Baseball Preseason Poll (First Place Votes)

1. Bellarmine 212 (11)

2. Quincy 202 (3)

3. Southern Indiana 186 (1)

4. Drury 180

5.Illinois Springfield 169

6. Maryville 159

7. Indianapolis 144

8. Lindenwood 143 (1)

9. Missouri S&T 117

10. Lewis 106

11. William Jewell 71

12. Southwest Baptist 70

13. McKendree 49

14. Missouri-St. Louis 47

15. Rockhurst 33

16. Truman State 32

Courtesy: USI Athletics

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.