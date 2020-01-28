Eagles begin four-game road trip Thursday

• Haithcock reaches double-figures again. Freshman forward Hannah Haithcock had 10 points in USI’s win over Quincy, marking the ninth time this season that she has reached double-figures in the scoring column. She needs one more double-figure scoring performance to match the total that former USI standouts Anna Hackert and Kaydie Grooms recorded in their freshmen campaigns and four to match Amie Newhart’s freshman total of 13. Under Head Coach Rick Stein, USI has had six freshmen score in double-figures at least 10 times in a season, with the most being Jessica Stuckman’s 20 in 2000-01. Lauren Parrish reached double-figures 12 times as a freshman in 2003-04, while Keisha Collins reached double-figures in the scoring column 18 times in 2005-06.