Dubois Co. gets grant to help fight addiction

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind.- The Dubois Superior Court just received a $60,000 grant from the Indiana Supreme Court to combat addiction.
According to a press release, the court has set aside $5,000 for law enforcement opportunities, and the other $55,000 will be used to start two programs.
The first program is called the, "I NEED HELP" Initiative. The Court has partnered with New Vision Counseling Services to provide up to $1,000 worth of substance abuse treatment to participants at no cost.
The second program is called the Court Alcohol and Drug Program.
The court is partnering with Lifespring Health Systems and New Visions Counseling Center to provide up to $1,000 worth of free substance abuse addiction counseling to convicted offenders referred to these providers from the Court Alcohol and Drug Program.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.