Donaldson Arms Apartments in Haynie’s Corner gets refurbished

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Donaldson Arms Apartments in Haynie’s Corner is getting a new name and a new look.
The owners aren’t ready to share the name, but they did us a look inside. They want the apartment complex to reflect the artistic culture in Haynie’s Corner.
One way they’re doing this is by inviting local artists to submit their artwork to be displayed inside the complex. They’re looking for paintings, sculptures and media art.
The property itself has been refurbished.
The owners say they are breathing new life into the apartments that haven’t been fully occupied in a while, giving them the TLC they deserve.
“We’re absolutely hoping to attract just an enthusiastic vibrant community. It doesn’t really matter, it’s no so much about age, it’s about attitude, it’s like we live downtown we love it, this is a great place to call home, this is our backyard, this is what we do," said Lori Beaulieu, a co-owner of the apartment complex.
The unveiling of the new name and an open house will be held this Thursday.
If you are interested in getting your art shown at the apartment complex, you can submit your work to manager@penderpropertymanagement.com.
The deadline is March 1.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.