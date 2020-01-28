DeMarcus Ganaway named Bosse’s head football coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - DeMarcus Ganaway has officially been named the new head coach for the Bosse Bulldogs.
A graduate of Ben Davis High School, Ganaway was a standout receiver at Kentucky Wesleyan before spending time with the New York Jets organization.
Ganaway most recently spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Ohio County where he posted a record of 12-30.
Ganaway takes over the program after Eric Schner resigned in December after five seasons.
The Bulldogs went 2-8 in 2019.
Bosse High School is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to introduce Ganaway.
