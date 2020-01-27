Clouds remain, wintry mix possible early Wednesday morning.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds kept temperatures near the freezing mark across the Tri-State on Tuesday. A weather disturbance will move in from the southwest overnight and may spread some very light snow or wintry mix across the western half of the Tri-State for Wednesday morning’s commute. Amounts look very light, so we’re not expecting widespread travel problems, but it will bear watching overnight. Highs on Wednesday will rise to near 40 under cloudy skies. Clouds remain for the rest of the week with daily highs in the lower 40s and lows in the middle 30s. Temps will push into the mid to upper 40s and middle 50s by next week.