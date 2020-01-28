Castle archery team honored at statehouse Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - State Representative Ron Bacon honored the Castle High School archery team at the statehouse on Monday.
The Castle Knights have won the state championship 12 out of the last 13 years and won the national championship two years in a row.
According to Bacon, the Knights were the highest-scoring of all 263 teams at the national championship.
He says the archery program helps students build confidence, making them good students, athletes and community members.
One of the archers on last year’s championship team says it’s all about building relationships and passing the sport on to younger students.
“Those relationships have helped me get scholarships, and they’ve also allowed me to sit there and start coaching out middle school team,” said Kyle Probus, a Castle archery alum.
Each archer on the team earned a $1,000 scholarship for their achievement.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.