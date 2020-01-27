Tri-State reacts to the death of Kobe Bryant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The news of Kobe Bryant’s death came as a shock to people in the Tri-State.
A handful of people described it as a “true tragedy” and say they’re still struggling to wrap their minds around it.
“I grew up watching Kobe, so it was completely shocking," said Brad Heck, a Tri-State resident.
A "complete shock” are the words many are using across the Tri-State when reacting to the news that retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.
“Kind of disbelief. Here he is 41 years-old, retired. Got his whole life ahead of him, got a chance to spend the most time with his family," said David Morris, a Tri-State resident. “And then get in a plane crash, that’s awful.”
Bryant and his daughter were two of nine people on a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California.
Once the news broke, people took to social media to express their condolences to the Bryant family.
“I was thinking it was a rumor, and I actually googled it and got then I back on social media, and realized that it wasn’t," said Cassie Wratten, a Tri-State resident.
Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other daughters. The youngest, Capri, was just born in June.
“All I could think was the basketball game from Lebron yesterday [Saturday] just now beating his numbers. He just sent out a tweet to him saying way to go brother keep it up, and the next day tragedy happens," said Chris Muffett, a Tri-State resident.
That tweet congratulated LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers for surpassing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
“He had tons of life left. He missed out on so much family time, and now he had a chance to catch up on it," said Morris.
Here in the Tri-State, people say this tragic news still hasn’t sunk in.
“You can never catch up on it, just try to have your family time as you go," said Morris.
This is a story we will continue to follow.
