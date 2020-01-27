Thunderbolts Gain Point in Shortened Game

Austin Plevy put the Thunderbolts in front with a shorthanded goal at 13:28 of the first period, following a shot block and play ahead by Zane Jones. Derek Sutliffe was awarded the assist on the goal. Fayetteville tied the game back up in the final seconds of the period. In the intermission, the Zamboni at Crown Coliseum broke down, and after a lengthy delay, the game would go directly to a shootout. Sutliffe scored the Thunderbolts shootout goal, and Brian Billett made three saves, but the Marksmen would get the win.