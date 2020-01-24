EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday turned out brighter than expected as temps raced into the upper 40′s under mostly sunny skies. Dense fog advisories posted just west of the viewing area this morning with temps dropping into the mid to upper 30′s. Patchy fog early then mostly cloudy as high temps reach seasonable levels in the lower 40′s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and colder with high temperatures in the upper 30′s. There is a slight chance of rain/snow early Wednesday morning, mainly over western Kentucky. However, the winter mix will most likely be too light to cause any travel problems.
