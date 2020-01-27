ISP: Oakland City man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Oakland City man has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Indiana State Police says they started an investigation on January 14 after receiving information that Brett Williams, 22, had a sexual relationship with a female under the age of 16.
ISP says the investigation showed that Williams had a sexual relationship with the minor and he was aware that she was under the age of 16.
The Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation and issued a warrant for William’s arrest.
On Saturday afternoon, troopers say Williams was arrested at his home without incident.
He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
