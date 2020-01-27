No. 16 Butler looks for road win vs Georgetown

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 39 percent of Georgetown's points this season and 43 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Butler, Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have scored 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 72 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 32.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.