Mesker Park Zoo holds Teddy Bear Clinic to teach kids how to take care of animals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kids in the Tri-State were waiting in line at the Mesker Zoo Sunday with their stuffed animals for a “check-up” at the Teddy Bear Clinic.
Organizers say the Zoo Vet Department team examined each stuffed animal to see if they had any tears that needed some stitches. If so, their team was on call to patch up the stuffed animals and give them some tender love and care.
“It’s really important for all of our community members to really just get that one on one time with our guests," said Hope Mills with the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden. "And also to talk to them about the importance of our animals and how we keep them healthy year-round.”
Organizers say the event helps children learn the importance of taking care of animals and the proper ways to do so.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.