Mark Schoenbaum named Memorial Boys Golf Coach

Schoenbaum is in his 32 year on faculty, serving as an art instructor in the Fine Art Department, named teacher of the year in 2015. Previously coaching Boy’s Golf in the early 1990’s, Schoenbaum’s efforts took home five Sectional wins, one Regional win, and State Tournament participation each year. “I'm excited to be back after a long hiatus from coaching and working with these young athletes,” says Schoenbaum. “I’m retiring at the end of the school year but thrilled to have the opportunity to finish my time at Memorial back on the course with the golf team.”