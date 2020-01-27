Man arrested after chase in Huntingburg, passenger hurt

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County man was found nearly 12 hours after police say he led them on a chase.
Officers say they tried to pull over Austin Williams at Main and 10th Street in Huntingburg early Sunday morning.
They say Williams took off down several roads.
At one point, the car went airborne, then stopped on Bretz Street.
Police say that’s when Williams ran.
A passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries from the chase.
Williams was found about 12 hours later.
He’s in the Dubois County Jail facing charges of criminal recklessness and resisting police.
