Man accused of forcing sex on teen victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 22-year-old Evansville man is facing several charges after deputies say at 15-year-old victim was interviewed at Holly’s House.
The girl told officials she had consensual sex with Johnathan “David” Bush after he told her he was 17.
She says the next time she met up with him, two other men were in the front of a car while she was with Bush in the backseat.
She says he became aggressive towards her and forced alcohol down her throat while they drove around, all while Bush’s friends chanted him on.
The victim says after she smacked Bush, he started chocking her and said “I should just kill you now.”
The girl says they ended up at an apartment, and Bush followed her to the bathroom.
She says he was “acting crazy” and started having sex with her against her will.
That’s when she says one of the other men came into the bathroom and forced a sex act. She says he left after she bit him.
Then she says Bush also forced a sex act until she passed out.
The victim says the two men carried her to a car and took her home.
During an interview, deputies say Bush admitted to having sex with a girl he met on Tinder, but said all of it was consensual.
Bush’s charges include battery, strangulation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
