Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games, and the Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-129 on a night marked by grief over the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant. CJ McCollum returned after a three-game absence because of an ankle injury and added 28 points for the Blazers. Domantas Sabonis, whose father Arvydas played for Portland, had 27 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Smith made a layup with 14.5 seconds left to help No. 17 Maryland rally for a 77-76 victory at Indiana. The Terrapins trailed 76-70 with 85 seconds to play before finishing the game on a 7-0 run. Smith had a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Indiana had a chance to win it with a short jumper from Trayce Jackson-Davis in the waning seconds. But the ball bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded. Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 16 points.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mileek McMillan scored 16 points, Javon Freeman-Liberty made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 29 seconds, and Valparaiso held on to beat Evansville 67-65. Freeman-Liberty finished with 12 points for Valpo. The Crusaders never trailed and led by as many as 18 points in the first half. A layup by Daniel Sackey made it 61-51 with four minutes to play but Evansville's Sam Cunliffe answered with a three-point play to spark a 10-2 run capped when he made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Aces within two with 1:08 remaining, but they got no closer. Cunliffe led Evansville with 16 points.