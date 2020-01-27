Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mileek McMillan scored 16 points, Javon Freeman-Liberty made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 29 seconds, and Valparaiso held on to beat Evansville 67-65. Freeman-Liberty finished with 12 points for Valpo. The Crusaders never trailed and led by as many as 18 points in the first half. A layup by Daniel Sackey made it 61-51 with four minutes to play but Evansville's Sam Cunliffe answered with a three-point play to spark a 10-2 run capped when he made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Aces within two with 1:08 remaining, but they got no closer. Cunliffe led Evansville with 16 points.