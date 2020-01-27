Harrison boys basketball improving as season wears on

“We’ve been more consistent. Earlier in the year, we couldn’t finish games, so we’ve been more consistent lately, and we’ve done a good job finishing basketball games and I thought we did a good job of that against North, Central, and Mater Dei," said head coach Nathan Fleenor. "So, we’ve improved a lot the first two months of the season, we’re hoping this last month of the season, we can really improve the same amount, and we’ll be ready to go come sectional time with this young basketball team.”