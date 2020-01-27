Harrison boys basketball improving as season wears on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison Warriors have been on a slow and steady climb upward in the win column.
The Warriors sat at 2-8 earlier in the season, but since the calendar turned to 2020, the team has improved, winning five out of its last seven games to up their record to 7-10.
Their slow start was not a total surprise since the Warriors began the season with only three returning players, but they have continued to play better and better.
“We’ve been more consistent. Earlier in the year, we couldn’t finish games, so we’ve been more consistent lately, and we’ve done a good job finishing basketball games and I thought we did a good job of that against North, Central, and Mater Dei," said head coach Nathan Fleenor. "So, we’ve improved a lot the first two months of the season, we’re hoping this last month of the season, we can really improve the same amount, and we’ll be ready to go come sectional time with this young basketball team.”
Harrison will try for another win when they play at Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.
