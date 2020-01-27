Evansville man back home after helping in Australia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local man just got back to Evansville from a week-long trip to Australia where he helped save animals injured by the fires.
Todd Veeck has always had a love for animals, which made his trip to Australia even more pressing.
“Part of going, I seen a lot of koalas being rescued by people just driving through. People on bikes just giving them water, stuff like that," Veeck said. "So it kind of urged me to raise some money to get over there, get some boots on the ground, along with finding some places to actually donate.”
The week-long trip included joining different sanctuaries to help and save as many animals affected by the bush-fires as possible.
“We set up food stations with carrot, hay, pellets, and water. And we found some of the smaller koala rescues, they were needing leaves to feed koalas that they had,” Veeck said.
Veeck’s surprise came when he first landed in Australia, saying it didn’t look like anything had been burnt. However, after traveling to the sanctuaries, he quickly realized the devastation.
“Just seeing that area going from really green to basically nothing. There was no leaves, there was no grass, there was nothing," He said.
Todd encourages others to reach out to smaller sanctuaries that are asking for help or donations. His efforts aren’t quite done yet while he helps run United Hero Printing in Evansville.
“We still have shirts for sale, we’re going to keep sending the money to those three places," he said. "They’re constantly recusing them, maintaining them, and then releasing them again into good areas.”
Veeck encourages members of the community to donate to sanctuaries such as South Koala Rescue and Benton Farms.
