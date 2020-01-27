EPD looking for man passing fake money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a man who tried to pass counterfeit money two days in a row at the same store.
Police say last Monday, the man came into the Dollar General on S. Barker and passed a fake bill.
On Tuesday, they say he tried again, but an employee noticed the money was not real.
Police say got away in a silver Cadillac SUV with Indiana University stickers on the back lift gate.
Witnesses think he might live in the area of the story.
If anyone recognizes this person, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7991.
