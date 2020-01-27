Entrepreneurs looking to fill space after Fred’s closed in Oakland City

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After going bankrupt, Fred’s closed its shops across the country, including the one in Oakland City.
The company hired to fill the vacancy, Brookwood Capital, says the first couple of months could be rent fee.
We spoke with Brookwood Capital who is using social media to find local businesses or people who’d be interested in taking over the lot.
The Owner of Brookwood Capital, Ben Hamd, says the Oakland City Fred’s store was doing about $2.6 million a year. Hamd says he’d like to see another business come into this location and help the economy flourish.
The company is even looking at offering the tenant free rent to start.
“Like let’s say someone said, we wanted to commit on a five-year term and $5,000 a month, but we need four or five months of rent up front, and we’re going to bring a discount grocery store," Hamd said.
He also says the shopping lot has been named Oakland Plaza, but the new occupants can change the name.
Hamd believes a discount grocery store similar to Fred’s or a flea market vendor mall concept could be a good fit, but they’re open to various ideas.
Hamd says Fred’s was paying $8,000 a month, and he believes they’ll be asking potential tenants for between $4,000 and $6,000 a month, but says that’s all subject to change.
