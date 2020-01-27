Daviess Co. Sheriff: Man flees deputies, wanted on warrants

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Malcolm McNary of Owensboro.
Deputies say McNary has several arrest warrants and was last seen fleeing from them in a silver Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information can contact Deputy Alexander at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers. That number is 270-687-8484.
A check of the Daviess County Jail shows McNary has been booked 25 times since 2010.
