Daviess Co. Sheriff: Man flees deputies, wanted on warrants

Malcolm McNary (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | January 27, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 5:56 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Malcolm McNary of Owensboro.

Deputies say McNary has several arrest warrants and was last seen fleeing from them in a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy Alexander at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers. That number is 270-687-8484.

A check of the Daviess County Jail shows McNary has been booked 25 times since 2010.

