Crews called to Evansville duplex fire, no injuries, fire chief says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are trying to figure out what caused a duplex fire in Evansville.
The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of N. Elsas Avenue.
The Evansville Fire Department’s District Chief, Tim Krack, tells us that a man and an animal were inside the duplex when the fire happened.
There were no injuries, but Chief Krack says the man does have some smoke inhalation.
Fire officials say the duplex sustained smoke damage to the entire building and is currently unlivable.
The fire is still under investigation.
