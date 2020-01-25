Cloudy and cold this week. Chance of snow early Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will hang tough over the Tri-State for the week. Daily highs will climb into the upper 30s to near 40 and lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s. These are normal temperatures for January. A weak weather disturbance will move our way on Wednesday. Some very light snow or rain will be possible early Wednesday morning. Amounts will be minimal, so widespread driving problems are not expected. More rain possible for Friday and the weekend.