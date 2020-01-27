Brackets Set after IHSAA Girls Sectional Draw

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s just one more week left in the girls high school basketball regular season, which means, we’re a little over a week away, from the start of the sectionals! Today, was the IHSAA’s highly-anticipated, sectional draw. As always, it’s a blind draw, so here are the results of all the local brackets, after the ping pong balls fell:
--Class 4A at Harrison--
Game 1: Harrison vs. North--winner plays Reitz in semifinals
Game 2: Castle vs. Jasper--winner plays Central in semifinals
--Class 3A at Heritage Hills--
Game 1: Gibson Southern vs. Memorial--winner plays Heritage Hills in semifinals
Game 2: Mount Vernon against Bosse--winner plays Boonville in semifinals
--Class 3A at Princeton--
Game 1: Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln--winner plays Washington in semifinals
Game 2: Princeton vs. Sullivan
--Class 2A at Forest Park--
Game 1: North Posey vs. Southridge--winner plays Forest park in semifinals
Game 2: Mater Dei vs. South Spencer
Game 3: Tell City vs. Perry Central
Winners of Game 2 & 3 in other semifinal
--Class 1A at Wood Memorial--
Game 1: Wood Memorial vs. Cannelton--winner plays Tecumseh in semifinals
Game 2: N.E. Dubois vs. Springs Valley
Sectionals begin the week of February 3rd all around the Tri-State.
