Aces Men Resilient in Loss at Valparaiso

Following a basket that pushed the Valparaiso lead to 31-13, the Aces reeled off nine points in a row with Newton providing most of the offense. Sam Cunliffe got the team rolling with his second field goal of the game before Newton knocked down a triple, two free throws and a layup to bring Evansville back within nine at 31-22 inside of three minutes remaining. UE’s run came over the span of just 2:08. Valparaiso regrouped and hit a big triple at the buzzer with Ryan Fazekas connecting from downtown to send the Crusaders to the locker room with a 36-23 lead. They shot 50% in the opening stanza.