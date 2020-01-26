Winders & Nolan Record Provisional Marks at Gladstein Invite

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Sophomore Titus Winders and Junior Austin Nolan both picked up provisional qualifying marks at the Gladstein Inivitational Friday.
Winders continues to impress this indoor season as he took second out of a talented 16-man field in the 3000 meters with a NCAA II provisional qualifying time of 8 minutes, 10.85 seconds.
Nolan nabbed fourth in the 3000m with another NCAA II provisional qualifying time for the Screaming Eagles with a time of 8:16.14. Junior teammate, Austin Nolan also had a noteworthy performance in the 3000m with a time of 8:32.51 to go along with a seventh-place finish.
Other Notables: Both 3000m times for Winders and Nolan catapulted them into the top ten of the USI record book with puts Titus at fifth and Nolan at seventh, respectively. Winders 3000m mark also ranks as the fifth-fastest in all NCAA II.
Wyat Harmon and Javan Winders recorded top-seven finishes with Winders placing third in the 5000m (14:58.17) and Winders taking seventh (4:23.07).
Up Next: The Eagles will return to action on Feb. 1 for the Greyhound Invitational held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
