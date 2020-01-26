Thunderbolts Pick up Point in OT Loss to Marksmen

Smith would score the Thunderbolts first goal, tying the game 1-1 at the 14:04 mark from Brandon Lubin and Austin Plevy. Down 2-1 in the second period, Derek Sutliffe would tie the game at the 10:48 mark on a power play goal from Lubin and Plevy. The Marksmen would take a 4-2 lead shortly afterward, but Sutliffe would score again to cut the lead to 4-3, with 2:27 left in the second period, again from Lubin. Fayetteville picked up a goal early in the third period to make it 5-3, but the Thunderbolts would score twice in the second half of the period to force overtime. Seth Swenson would score first, at 13:28 from Lubin, and then Smith would score the final equalizer with 45 seconds to play, from Plevy and Demico Hannoun. The Marksmen would get the win in overtime just under three minutes in on goal from Brett Johnson.