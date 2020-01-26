Thunderbolts Pick up Point in OT Loss to Marksmen

FAYETTEVILE, ARK. (WFIE) - Trailing late in regulation, the Thunderbolts would force overtime and earn a crucial standings point, thanks to a last-minute goal by Jake Smith. However, the Marksmen would win the game in overtime, 6-5. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, January 31st as they host the Birmingham Bulls for First Responders Night. First responders and up to five family and friends can get tickets for only five dollars each. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or get tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
Smith would score the Thunderbolts first goal, tying the game 1-1 at the 14:04 mark from Brandon Lubin and Austin Plevy. Down 2-1 in the second period, Derek Sutliffe would tie the game at the 10:48 mark on a power play goal from Lubin and Plevy. The Marksmen would take a 4-2 lead shortly afterward, but Sutliffe would score again to cut the lead to 4-3, with 2:27 left in the second period, again from Lubin. Fayetteville picked up a goal early in the third period to make it 5-3, but the Thunderbolts would score twice in the second half of the period to force overtime. Seth Swenson would score first, at 13:28 from Lubin, and then Smith would score the final equalizer with 45 seconds to play, from Plevy and Demico Hannoun. The Marksmen would get the win in overtime just under three minutes in on goal from Brett Johnson.
Smith and Sutliffe each finished with two goals, and Swenson finished with one goal. Lubin tallied four assists, and Plevy finished with three assists. Brian Billett made 50 saves in the loss. These two teams meet one last time this weekend, tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 pm CT at the Crown Coliseum.
