Partly cloudy with isolated showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures will fall through the 40s and into the 30s this evening under partly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the low 30s by Monday morning. A few light, spotty showers are possible this evening, mainly over western Kentucky, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.
Any rain we do see this evening will move out during the overnight hours, and Monday will be dry, though still partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s Monday afternoon.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30° and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
There is a slight chance of light, scattered rain/snow mix late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, mainly over the southern half of the Tri-State. However, that mix of rain and snow will most likely be too light to accumulate or cause any travel problems.
The second half of Wednesday looks dry but still mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s.
We’ll get more sunshine Thursday, but there will still be some clouds mixed in. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s.
The weekend looks a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Friday and Saturday, but there is another slight chance of scattered showers late Friday night and into the day on Saturday.
