Evansville City Council holds teen town hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council held a teen town hall on Saturday that was geared toward middle school students.
City Councilman Alex Burton led the meeting because he says it’s important to listen to the youth because they are our future.
There were quite a few things on the meeting’s agenda. One of the topics kids wanted to speak about were their schools.
14 News spoke to one student who wants more funding for lower-income schools.
She tells us that her school has the programs, but they need funding in order to succeed.
“We have sports, and we have little extra after school activities," said Kira Dale. "Those things need more money so that we can do better things and go better places with it.”
Burton tells us there will be other teen town halls for high school, middle school and maybe even elementary.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.