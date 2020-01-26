EPD: Driver arrested after crashing into bar’s patio

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was arrested early Sunday after police say a vehicle drove into the patio area of a Franklin Street bar.
Around 3 a.m., EPD officers were called for a crash in front of River Bend on Franklin Street. According to police, when they got there they saw patio railings, tables, and chairs scattered and damaged after being hit by an SUV.
The affidavit says witness claimed to have seen the driver, Deadra Armstead, 25-years-old, of Evansville, move from the driver’s seat over to the passenger seat after the crash.
According to the officer, “presumptive results from a blood draw" showed Armstead’s BAC to be .28 percent.
Armstead was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for OMVWI-BAC .15% or More and OMVWI-Refusal.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.