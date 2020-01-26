Aces prepare for Valparaiso rematch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, Ace’s men’s basketball will be back in action as they hit the road to take on Valparaiso to try to end their seven-game losing streak.
It will be their second game under new head coach Todd Lickliter.
Sunday’s game will be a rematch against Valparaiso. In their first matchup, the Crusaders came back to win by two. Now, the Purple Aces are hoping they can turn the tables.
“When you think about the losing or the winning, it’s really just big picture. And we wanna narrow it down and enjoy the game and work on getting better and improving and becoming a really good team, and then we think the winning will take care of itself," Coach Lickliter said. "It’s just such strong competition in the Valley, so you really gotta execute.”
The Aces tip-off at Valparaiso Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
