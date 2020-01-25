Police: Driver arrested after chase, ‘brief standoff’

Police: Driver arrested after chase, ‘brief standoff’
Once he was stopped, police say a “brief standoff” ensued, but officers were able to take Hilgefort into custody. (Source: Dubois County Jail)
By Jared Goffinet | January 25, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 10:12 AM

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a driver’s attempt to get away from officers early Saturday ended with his arrest on several charges.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers saw a vehicle disregard a stop sign a few minutes before 3:30 a.m. After being stopped by police, the release says the driver, John Hilgeforst, 53-years-old, of Jasper, started driving away.

After Hilgefort hit a mailbox near the intersection of Division Road and 400 West officers were able to stop his vehicle.

The 53-year-old was arrested on several charges early Saturday.
The 53-year-old was arrested on several charges early Saturday. (Source: Dubois County Jail)

Once he was stopped, police say a “brief standoff” followed, but officers were able to take Hilgefort into custody.

The 53-year-old was arrested on the following charges:

-Resisting Law Enforcement

-Criminal Recklessness

-Reckless Driving

-Disorderly Conduct

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident

-OWI

Hilgefort is now in the Dubois County Jail

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.