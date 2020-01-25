ISP: Warrick Co. attorney arrested on DWI charges Thurs.

By Jared Goffinet | January 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 11:31 AM

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County attorney was arrested around 12 a.m. Thursday by state police on DWI charges.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle, a trooper saw a vehicle going 65mph in a 45mph zone on SR-66. After the driver, Charles Richard Martin, 50-years-old, made an unsafe lane movement, he was pulled over.

Once Martin was stopped at SR-261 and Peachwood Drive ISP says the trooper determined he was intoxicated. We are told by state police Martin was given a field sobriety test, but he failed.

ISP says Martin, who is an attorney for the Warrick County-based law firm Martin & Martin, according to their website, refused to give a chemical blood test. We are told the trooper then asked for and was granted a warrant for the blood test.

Martin was then taken to the Warrick County Jail for DWI and DWI - Endangerment.

State police tell us the results of Martin’s chemical blood test are still pending and the results could take weeks to come back.

