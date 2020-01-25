HPD: Woman says wallet isn’t hers after drugs found inside

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police arrested a woman on Saturday after a wallet with possible methamphetamine inside was found at Ellis Park.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers working at the park were brought a wallet after security found it. Inside of the wallet, police say they found a license, a debit card, and what they thought was methamphetamine.
The name on the license and card was Alyssa Hart, 29-years-old, of Evansville.
After officers found Hart, the news release says she told them it wasn’t her wallet even though her license was inside. HPD says Hart told the officers she just put it inside the wallet.
When police searched her purse they found more suspected methamphetamine and two syringes, the release says.
Hart was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Fugitive from another state.
