Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Perfect at home and flawed on the road, No. 17 Maryland hopes it's found the solution to a weakness that has afflicted several Big Ten contenders. The Terrapins trailed last-place Northwestern by 14 at halftime Tuesday before rallying to win their first away game of the season. Whether that was the beginning of a trend will likely be determined Sunday, when Maryland takes on host Indiana. The Terrapins are 11-0 at home and 1-4 on the road, but that's how it is in the Big Ten, where only one team — Iowa at 3-2 — has a winning road record.