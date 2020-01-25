GRADSA helping people find jobs, achieve goals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re gonna make a good pizza you need the right ingredients. If you’re gonna run a business you need the right ingredients too, like dedicated employees.
Azzip Pizza General Manager Allan Huntsman’s secret ingredient may just be the new GRADSA program.
According to Huntsman, he learned about the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, or GRADSA, on Facebook. He saw they launched a new work program in western Kentucky and he jumped right in.
Through this program, Huntsman met Lukas Mahoney.
“There’s no difference in Lukas than any other employees and I wholeheartedly believe that,” says Huntsman.
Mahoney, who describes himself as a hard worker, has been at Azzip for a couple of weeks now.
“We created this program to help the adults basically achieve their dreams," explains GRADSA Executive Director Tiffany Trash. "And help the adults find the job they want and not have to go to just any place that will accept them as employees.”
After starting off in the dish room and wiping tables, Mahoney tells us he is ready to start making dough as soon as he gets the green light. Huntsman sees that happening soon.
“I’d say we could have him making dough easily here in a month or two,” says Huntsman.
For other businesses, Hunstman says he hopes they take a look at GRADSA and its Western Kentucky Unified Employment program the next time they have an opening.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.