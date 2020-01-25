Cool and cloudy with scattered rain possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cold and cloudy will be the trend for most of the week ahead as we are caught in a sort of stagnant weather pattern.
A few sprinkles, flurries or drizzle will be possible tonight, but significant, measurable precipitation is not expected. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry for most of the daytime hours, but light, scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s.
Those scattered showers will remain possible through Sunday night but will most likely move out of the Tri-State before sunrise Monday morning. Although Monday will probably be dry, it will still be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
The forecast doesn’t change much for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. We may get a little more sunshine Thursday, but it will still be partly cloudy and just a couple degrees warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by the end of the week, but Friday and Saturday will both be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
